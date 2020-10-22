Steve Perry Announces Acoustic ‘Traces’ Album

Steve Perry will release an acoustic version of his 2018 album Traces in December.

The former Journey singer announced the LP during a conversation with Rolling Stone.

“It’s eight songs from the Traces record done acoustically and I’m really proud of it,” he explained. “It’s called Traces Alternate Versions and Sketches. I cut the vinyl in Abbey Road. I’m really pleased with the sonics, and I’m really pleased with the simplicity of the song and the lyric and the chords, which is basically what it’s stripped down to.”

Traces marked a comeback for the singer, who largely withdrew from the public spotlight in 1998 following a hip injury that led to his eventual separation from Journey. His return two decades later was spurred by tragedy, following the death of girlfriend Kelly Nash in 2012.

“I made a promise to her that I would not go back into hibernation,” Perry revealed at the time. “She asked that I wouldn’t do that because she felt it would make everything for naught. Those were her words. I kept that promise.”

Perry's previous solo album was 1994’s For the Love of Strange Medicine, meaning 24 years passed between LPs of original material.

While Traces Alternate Versions and Sketches won’t feature any new songs, Perry noted that further releases are on the way. “The acoustic Traces is going to close the Traces chapter,” he explained. “Then I’m opening up another chapter next year at some point.”

Perry added that he has “lots of music, so much stuff” that he is anxious for fans to hear. “I have a studio and I’m always writing and always recording stuff.”