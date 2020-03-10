Stephen King Invokes a Famous Character to Poke Fun at Coronavirus Panic

It's impossible to avoid reading or hearing about coronavirus right now. Which is good, as the virus itself is not something that should be taken lightly.

But as the reports of coronavirus have spread, so has panic and a run of some very specific items across the United States. From toilet paper to surgical masks to hand sanitizer.

So Maine's most famous author, Stephen King, decided to invoke one of his most iconic characters to poke a little fun at the panic.

Sharing this clever meme on Twitter, Stephen King let some people know that if the shelves of CostCo are empty, there's one more store that may have the exact item you're looking for. It's conveniently located in the sewers of Derry, Maine and you can't beat the prices at Pennywise's.

Oh, and it wouldn't be Twitter if Stephen King didn't get hundred of responses from people who absolutely, unequivocally DID NOT get the joke or the meaning behind the meme. We thought about posting some of those responses here, but we'll let you discover them on your own.

For now, we'll just wash our hands and leave the hand sanitizer on the shelf at Pennywise's, in case YOU need to stock up.