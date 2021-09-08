Stay In This Comfy Maine Airbnb Complete With A Caboose

This train is going nowhere and that's all right with us.





Wow, take a peek at this Airbnb listed at $140 a night in Knox , right down the road in Waldo County. This cool and unique little setting featuring a cabin and caboose is located on farmland and can sleep up to 8 people. With 3 bedrooms and two baths, it's listed at $140 a night and looks like it would be a whole lot of fun.





The caboose itself was a working train car and part of the Maine Central Railroad up until 1992. Just imagine the train workers that stayed within it and the miles that it racked up all across Maine.





How could you not love a stay where chances are that you may interact with an emu and a Great Pyrenees Belly dog?





And the caboose looks to come in real handy if you have kids, who can sleep there while you have the cabin all to yourselves!





95% of the guests that have stayed here have given it a 5-star rating so sign us up! Let's take a peek.