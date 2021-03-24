If You Want to Live a Long Time, These Are the States to Live In

If you're in the market to relocate and are wondering which states have the longest life expectancy, Stacker has you covered. The data company compiled info from the 2020 County Health Rankings to determine each state's average life expectancy by assessing the number of seniors living in each state, along with the average age and demographics.

While several states among the South and Midwest rank among the lowest, states like Florida and Nebraska appear in the Top 20, with average life expectancies around 80 years old. Not surprisingly, a state that doubles as a tropical paradise and offers turquoise waters and flourishing palm trees ranks in the top spot, while the sunny skies of California, the diverse terrain of New York and coastal states in New England round out the Top 10.

Granted, the life expectancy age gap between the states that rank first and last on this list is less than 10 years, so you're bound to find your happy place across the nation, no matter where you live or what climate you seek.