State Police Looking For Lewiston Man In Connection W/ Shooting

(UPDATE: 11:20 AM on August 22nd):

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety:

"Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit has obtained an arrest warrant for Jaquile Coleman, 26, of Lewiston, charging him with the murder of Natasha Morgan, 19, of Lewiston who was killed on Scribner Blvd in Lewiston."

The search for Coleman continues.

Original story follows...

According to a press release from the Maine State Police, they are investigating a shooting that took place earlier today on Scribner Boulevard in Lewiston.

They are searching for 26 year old Jaquile Coleman, of Lewiston, in connection with the shooting.

According to the KJ, a woman, who appeared to be in her 30s, was shot at approximately 4 PM on Friday (August 21st). The woman had been seen arguing with a man just before the shooting began.�� It appeared the argument had been over a baby. There was a child on the scene who, fortunately, was not harmed in the shooting.

He is described as being 5’6” 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a silver 2013 Chevy Cruz with a temporary registration plate on the rear and a Harpswell Motors plate on the front.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Coleman, please contact the Maine State Police or call 911.

Download our app for FREE! Use it to stream the station, message the DJs, and participate in exclusive contests. Just enter your phone number in the box below to get the download link sent to your phone