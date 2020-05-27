State Police Looking for Dangerous Fugitive near Central Maine

The Maine State Police are seeking the public's help in locating a fugitive they say is wanted on several warrants and bail violations. It is also reported that he is connected to a car theft yesterday involving a red 2000 Toyota Celica.

According to their Facebook page, Maine State Police say Shain Johnson should not be approached. Though if you think you have seen him you are urged to contact the Maine State Police, your local department or your county sheriff's office.

Shain Johnson is known to carry a firearm and should be considered dangerous. He is wanted on seven sets of bail conditions that include multiple burglaries, illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felony thefts and for violating conditions of release.

Shain Johnson has been known to stay in the Lewiston area near or on Lisbon Street. He has also been known to be near Jackson Street in Sanford. He is also wanted in connection with another felony burglary that happened recently. Johnson was being sought for a warrant by the Wells Police Department yesterday and while that was happening they took a complaint that he had just stolen a car.

The car Johnson allegedly stole is a 2000 Toyota Celica. It is red with aftermarket rims and a Maine license plate 7066XF.

Again, if you have any information regarding a sighting of either Shain Johnson or the stolen car, you are urged to contact authorities promptly. Maine State Police also indicate that you CAN remain anonymous in your reporting.