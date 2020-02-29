State Championships: Aroostook County High School Basketball [LISTEN LIVE]
State Championships Update:
Caribou over Maranacook at the buzzer in double OT, Friday, 2-28
Listen live to 101.9 The Rock for Aroostook County High School Basketball State Championship games:
Broadcast schedule:
- Saturday, 2-29, 1:00 pm, Augusta: SAHS vs Greenville (Class D Girls)
- Saturday, 2-29, 7:00 pm, Augusta: CAHS vs Winthrop (Class C Girls)
Listen live on The Rock as we cover the games on the radio, app & streaming.
Join the Townsquare Media team for play-by-play and commentary with Ryan Guerrette, Bill Casavant & Jeff Clockedile. Produced by Mark Shaw, Dick Palm and Trent Marshall.
Thanks to our sponsors:
Napa Auto Parts (Houlton, Presque Isle, Caribou), North Country Auto, Cushman & Sons, Cary Medical Center, Huber Engineered Woods, Cyr & Sons Repair, J. McLaughlin Construction, McCain Foods, Dead River Company, SW Collins, Katahdin Trust, Northern Business Products, Percy's Auto Sales, NMCC
Schedule subject to change
