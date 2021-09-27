Stanton Stuns Red Sox Again – Boston Falls to New York 6-3 and Out of the Top Wild Card Spot [VIDEO]

Boston Red Sox fans can be excused if they start adding an adjective when mentioning Giancarlo Stanton's name, much like when they mention Bucky Dent. For the 2nd night in a row, and in the 8th inning, Stanton hit a home run, this time a 2-run homer on Sunday, to lead the Yankees to a 6-3 win and a sweep of the Boston Red Sox. The game was the last regular season game at Fenway Park, and the loss knocked the Red Sox from the Top Wild Card spot.

Eduardo Rodriguez started for Boston and went 5.0 innings, allowing 2 runs, while striking out 8 and walking 1.

Hansel Robles came on and pitched a scoreless 6th inning, striking out 1

Garrett Richards was great for the 7th inning, but was tagged with 2 runs in the 8th inning.

Adam Ottavino came on in the 8th, and surrendered Stanton's homer. He didn't retire a batter, allowing 2 hits

Ryan Brasier finally retired the Yankees in the 8th inning and finished the game in the 9th.

The Red Sox were without Josh Taylor who was placed on the 10-day injured list

The Red Sox led 3-2 after 7 innings, before the disaster of an 8th inning.

Alex Verdugo was 2-4 and scored the go-ahead run from 2nd base on an error in the 7th inning.

Christian Vazquez was 0-2 but hit a game tying sacrifice fly in the 7th inning, scoring Jose Iglesias from 3rd base. He also threw out 2 runners at 2nd base, in the 8th inning, and again in the 9th inning.

Rafael Devers was 2-4 with a double.

Kike Hernandez was 2-4

Christian Arroyo started at 2nd base, and was 1-2

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The Yankees have now won their last 6 games and 11 of their last 15. They are in sole possession of the 1st AL Wild Card Spot. The Red Sox have the 2nd AL Wild Card Spot, just 1 game ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays, and 2 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners play the Oakland A's Monday afternoon.

The Red Sox, Yankees and Blue Jays are all off on Monday. The Red Sox open a 3-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, while the Yankees and Blue Jays face off in Toronto. Hear Tuesday night's Red Sox -Orioles game on 101.9 The Rock with the pregame starting at 6:05 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:05 p.m.