RCMP: Missing 58-Year-Old Man Located Deceased

UPDATE, JANUARY 18:

58-Year-Old Man Located Deceased

The St. George RCMP said a 58-year-old who has been missing since January 15 was located deceased.

The Underwater Recovery Team located his body on Tuesday, January 18. Police said “Criminality is not believed to be a factor.”

An autopsy will be done to determine the exact cause of death.

The RCMP thanked the “ St. George community and volunteers who assisted with the search and would like to extend its condolences to the man's family and friends.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Missing 58-Year-Old Man

The St. George RCMP is asking for help from the public in locating a 58-year-old man from the community.

Officials said John Norman Jr. was last seen around 4 a.m., Saturday, January 15 on Brunswick Street in St. George, New Brunswick.

Report Unusual Activity

Police updated the search on January 17, asking residents in the area to report any unusual activity on their properties and surrounding areas to 506-755-1130. The RCMP said Ground Search and Rescue Teams are assisting, and residents may see increasing activity in the area.

Photo Release

Police released a photo of 58-year-old John Norman Jr.

Description

Police said John Norman Jr. is described as standing 168 centimetres tall (five foot six inches). He weighs around 68 kilograms (150 pounds). He has hazel eyes with brown hair. He is clean shaven. When he was last seen, Norman was wearing blue jeans and brown winter hiking boots (there’s reflective tape on the back of the boots). He was wearing a black jacket (the jacket has white stripes on each sleeve).

Provide Information

Contact the St. George RCMP at 506-755-1130 if you have any information about his whereabouts, or If you have seen him since the morning of January 15.

