When I was contacted about this Maine school project, I knew we needed to help.

Mariah Sergio is a 6th grade teacher at Spruce Mountain Middle School with a group of student's she refers to as 'amazing'. Each year she teaches a holocaust unit and this year her students were inspired by the Paperclips documentary to create their own project.

The students are now attempting to collect 6 million pencil erasers. One eraser for each innocent life lost during this horrible time. Their goal, once the erasers are collected, is to create a memorial with them so that people can physically see what 6 million looks like and what a staggering number it truly is.

They say this will also be the final resting place for those lives that were never laid to rest. So far, they've collected 65,000 out of the 6,000,000 they're aiming to get. Now, they need our help.

If you would like to donate and help them reach their goal, they have an account set up through Donors Choose. The students would be forever grateful for your support.