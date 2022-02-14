See The International Space Station with the Naked Eye in Maine

It’s a Bird.

It’s a Plane.

It’s the International Space Station.

And it’s super, man.

You can see the International Space Station with the naked eye.

Gee I didn’t know that

Said everyone.

To know when to be looking up into the sky and in which direction you should be looking, NASA has a nice program to help you out.

It’s called ‘Spot the Station’. Here’s the link. You just enter your email address and your zip code and they will send you an email or a text when the ISS is overhead in our area. And only when it is high enough over the horizon and in view long enough to make sky-gazing worthwhile.

The ISS is the third brightest object in the sky after the sun and the moon.

When I signed up, here is what they sent to me.

Have to be an early riser, but how cool would it be to see this overhead some early morning soon.

The International Space Station is roughly the size of a football field and according to NASA,

has more livable room than a conventional five bedroom house, and has two bathrooms, a gymnasium and a 360-degree bay window

The space station is 248 miles above our heads and travels at 17,500 miles per hour.

It was launched in October of 2000 and will continue working until 2030 before it plunges into the Pacific Ocean in early 2031. Last week the US space agency said the ISS would crash into a part of the Pacific known as Point Nemo. The remote part of the ocean is also known as "Spacecraft Cemetery."

Until then, happy viewing.