Southern Aroostook Boys Repeat as Class D State Champs Beating Forest Hills 83-56 [STATS & PHOTOS]

Southern Aroostook - Forest Hills March 6, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

For the 2nd year in a row, the Southern Aroostook Warriors Boys Basketball Team won the Class D State Gold Ball, defeating Forest Hills. The Warriors beat Forest Hills 83-56 on Monday, March 6th, after beating Forest Hills 82-61 in 2022.

The Warriors set a state record for the most 3-pointers in a Class D State Title Game with 9. The previous record was 8 held by Richmond in 2008 and Dirigo in 2011!

Southern Aroostook led 19-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 43-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Southern Aroostook was up 57-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Dylan Burpee had 36 points for the Warriors including 4 3-pointers. Graham Siltz had 21 points with a 3-pointers. Camden Porter had 13 points with 2 3-pointers. Ethan Collier had a 3-pointer. Southern Aroostook was 8-9 from the free throw line.

Forest Hills was led by Mason Desjardins with 34 points including 6 3-pointers. Cooper Daigle had 11 points. Blaine Nadeau had a 3-pointer. Forest Hills was 9-12 from the free throw line.

Forest Hills season comes to an end with a 18-4 record.

Southern Aroostook was undefeated with a 22-0 record and the Gold Ball!

Line Score

1234T
Forest Hills Boys159122056
Southern Aroostook Boys1924142683

 

Box Score

Forest Hills

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Blaine Nadeau721--
Cooper Daigle113-58
Braiden Welch21---
Mason Desjardins346644
Aaden Nadeau0----
Maddox Cuddy0----
Leo Campbell0----
Hiram Logstan21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS56137912

Southern Aroostook

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Drake Weston21---
Dillan Bishop0----
Andrew Chambers0----
Ethan Collier3-1--
Dylan Burpee369466
Ryder Russell0----
Lincoln Hardy0----
Camden Porter1323--
Trafton Russell83-22
Richard Chambers0----
Graham Siltz2191-1
Brennan Burpee0----
Andrew Lewis0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS8324989

Check out the photos from the game

Southern Aroostook - Forest Hills Class D Boys State Title Game

