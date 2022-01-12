Mainers Among the Most Helpful to Drivers Stranded in Snowstorms

Looks like the dangerously cold temperatures are behind us, for a day or two at least.

The overnight wind chill yesterday was 35 below or more in Northern Maine.

No place for a nervous person.

An automobile company in Florida did a survey that asked drivers all over our country about our thoughts about stranded motorists in severe winter weather. Not sure why they would care about snowy, cold winters, or how that’ll sell cars in Florida. Here’s the link to the survey

One in four Mainers would not stop to help a stranded driver in a snowstorm is what their survey found.

Or as I would put it,

Mainers are among the most likely to help another driver who was stranded. 75% saying they would stop to make sure the driver was okay, and to offer assistance.

And that assistance would often include a ride to get help.

Good Samaritans indeed.

Many years ago, out in the middle of nowhere, during a freezing rain storm on a less than stellar road I was driving too fast. Did I just admit to that? And I slid off the road.

The car had barely stopped and I was on the phone calling for a tow truck to get out of there and on my way.

And for the record, numerous cars stopped to make sure I was alright. That feels very good when you’re standing on the side of the road, feeling like an idiot because your car is off the road in the ditch.

All’s well that ends well.

Thank you Maine for being among the best when it comes to helping out a fellow Mainer. Keep doing what you're doing.

Isn’t that a good feeling?