If you're looking for a fun way to get out and enjoy winter while getting some exercise, snowshoeing up this Maine mountain is the perfect way to do it.

Hawk Mountain in the western foothills of Waterford, Maine is an easy climb to the top either hiking or snowshoeing. Michele has been snowshoeing up Hawk Mountain in the winter and hiking in the summer for quite some time, and since she bought me a set of snowshoes for Christmas, it was clear she was giving me a subtle hint.

I had been snowshoeing with her once before, taking lessons from L.L. Bean. They provided the equipment and the instructor took us out on trails to teach us the basics. It's really not that hard, once you get the coordination down. It's a little like wearing clown shoes, but once you get the feel for it and get headed in the right direction, it's pretty easy. If you've never snowshoed before, I highly recommend taking the lessons at L.L. Bean for just $30.

Michele and I grabbed our gear and drove the 50 minutes west on Route 302 to Bridgton over to Route 37, Route 35 to Waterford, up Mill Hill Road and turned onto Hawk Mountain Road arriving at the trail head.

Snowshoe Up This Maine Mountain For a Beautiful Winter View