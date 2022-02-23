Slash Reveals What He Considers His No. 1 Guitar

Slash has revealed what his No. 1 guitar is out of his massive collection, which is made up of over 400 guitars. The legendary guitarist's favorite has remained the same since 1987.

Although he started playing bass first, he switched to guitar after hearing his teachers play songs like "Brown Sugar" by The Rolling Stones and songs from Cream and Led Zeppelin. Slash then found a one-string acoustic guitar in a closet and started playing on that, eventually adding strings and he later got a cheap $150 Gibson Les Paul.

Slash told Metro that his guitar collection now is enormous and is "a little bit in excess of 400." When asked about his favorite guitar, he says "the go-to guitar for me when I'm recording is the same one I've been using since 1987, which is a replica of a 1959 Gibson Les Paul, handmade by the late, great guitar builder, Kris Derrig. I recorded Appetite for Destruction with it and I've done pretty much every record with it since. It has a unique tone and personality to it."

The Guns N' Roses album Appetite for Destruction was released in July 1987 and in the United States, it became the best-selling debut album of all time. Slash has been named one of the best guitarists of all time, and was ranked as number 65 on Rolling Stone's list of "The 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time."

It's amazing that over 400 guitars and a few decades later, Slash's favorite guitar still remains the same. You can see a picture of Slash's No. 1 guitar below, which is a replica of a 1959 Gibson Les Paul.