Slash Says Guns N’ Roses ‘Not Sure’ How to Release New Music

Slash confirmed in a new interview that Guns N' Roses are still working away on their next album — they're just not sure how to eventually release it.

"There's been no definitive answer on anything, and I’ll just keep keep to that," the guitarist told Guitar.com during the recent NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) trade show. "Stuff is happening, but there are no specifics. More than anything, it’s because of the nature of the industry right now. It's just like, how do you want to do this? I mean, there's material and there's recording and there's shit going on, but we’re not really sure what we're doing with it right now."

If Guns N' Roses do release the songs as their long-awaited sixth LP, it will be the band's first since their 1993 covers album, "The Spaghetti Incident?", to feature their partially reunited current lineup with Slash, singer Axl Rose and bassist Duff McKagan. (Rose assembled a new lineup for 2008's heavily delayed Chinese Democracy.)

Given the substantial changes to the music industry since their last time in the studio, Guns N' Roses are debating what shape their songs should take. "There’s a handful people who said, 'Yeah, make a record and go old-school,'" Slash said. "And there’s a handful of people that are, like, 'We don’t even know what buying a record is any more!'"

Guns N' Roses have teased a new project numerous times over the past year, though they've remained vague about their progress. Slash noted last February that "there’s material and stuff going on," and he added in April that "there's been so much talk about this Guns N’ Roses record, which we haven't actually done anything with. So we're gonna sort of focus on that."

The band's 2020 tour kicks off Jan. 31 at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami, followed by a run of dates in South America, Europe and the U.K.