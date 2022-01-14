Listen to Slash’s New Song ‘Call Off the Dogs’ From Upcoming LP

Slash has released another new song from his upcoming album 4.

You can listen to "Call Off the Dogs" below.

4, which is slated for release on Feb. 11, serves as Slash's fourth album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. According to the Guns N' Roses guitarist, the LP was recorded live for the most part. "This was the first time that we actually did all the guitars, bass and drums live at the same time and kept all those tracks, and we also did the vocals live as well," he said in a teaser video released last fall. "So the record just sounds like the band playing the songs that we came in with, but it's us playing in the moment, and that's what we were going for."

In an interview with Detroit radio station WRIF's Meltdown show, Kennedy said most of the recording process took less than a week. “A lot of times with modern recordings, you start out and you get the drums, you get the bass and you get the guitars, and this was just very fast. … I think the majority of the album was recorded in about five days," he said (via Blabbermouth). "That’s unheard of. I don’t remember the last time we made a record where the majority of it was done that quickly.”

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators will launch a tour a few days before the album's release on Feb. 8.