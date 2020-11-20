Slash Has Had AC/DC’s ‘Power Up’ on Repeat in His Car

AC/DC's latest effort Power Up has truly been a lifesaver for rock fans in these dark times. One big supporter of the album is this guy named Slash, and he says he's had the album on repeat in his car for quite a bit.

“I obviously have a long history with AC/DC, and then Axl [Rose] was singing with them for a minute when Brian [Johnson] was out, so we got reacquainted during that period,” the guitar legend told Consequence of Sound.

He went on to commend the rockers for their ability to carry on following both Johnson's hearing issues and then the death of Malcolm Young in 2017.

“The fact that Angus [Young] and company would survive that and keep it going, in the spirit of probably what Malcolm would have done, was great. I just love those guys because as far as rock ‘n’ roll is concerned, they just are driven.”

"AC/DC is a great example of longevity," Slash continued. "They’re a great example of tenacity and perseverance, a great example of talent, and a great example of what rock ‘n’ roll is all about. So, I’m so stoked that they just continue to do it.”

Needless to say, the GN'R guitarist is a big fan of Power Up.

“Then, on top of it, they make such a great fucking record at this point in the game," he praised. "It’s a really inspired album. I’ve had it in the car for the last couple of days and it’s probably gonna sit there for a while. It’s exciting for me."