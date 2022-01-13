Shots Fired in Scarborough Walmart Parking Lot, 1 Man in Custody

The call came in at approximately 6:30 Wednesday evening. Officers responded and learned that a vehicle had sped away from the scene around the time of the shooting. As they searched the parking lot, police found a Jeep at the back of the lot with 36-year-old Bryan Johns inside.

WGME-TV reports Johns told police he was the shooter. As of this morning, no motive for the shooting has been revealed. Officials say Johns is a transient and that they have never had any dealings with him in the past.

An investigation of the scene turned up shell casings and broken glass. The other vehicle, allegedly involved in the incident, has not been located and police are trying to determine whether any shots were fired from that vehicle, as well.

Johns is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital and will be initially charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

