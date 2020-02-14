Shooting at Scarborough Walmart
According to WGME there has been a shooting in the parking lot of the Scarborough Walmart. At this time there is one victim and that person is in critical condition at Maine Medical Center.
At least one suspect is now confirmed to be in custody following an apparent shooting in the parking lot.
Customers were being kept inside for their safety but WGME reports that they are now allowed to leave the store.
We will provide more information once it becomes available
