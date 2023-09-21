Shinedown, Papa Roach Bring ‘The Revolutions Live Tour’ to Bangor

The anticipation was high, and the concert was loud. An amazing combination.

On Thursday night, the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor played host to the highly anticipated "The Revolutions Live Tour" featuring multi-platinum, chart-topping bands Shinedown and Papa Roach, along with the energetic Spiritbox.

Both Shinedown and Papa Roach are no strangers to Bangor. Shinedown last graced the stage in 2017 for the Rise Above Fest, while Papa Roach's last performance was just last year alongside Falling in Reverse.

The night kicked off with Spiritbox, a Canadian heavy metal band hailing from Victoria, British Columbia. Their performance on Thursday night was aggressively captivating and got the crowd hyped up, setting the perfect tone for the evening. Even though I only knew a few of Spiritbox's songs before the show, their live performance was amazing! I'll definitely need to listen to more of their work in the future. Spiritbox closed their set with the powerful song 'Hysteria,' leaving a lasting impression. Also, the lead singer, Courtney LaPlante, said that she was born in Bangor, and that’s wicked cool.

After Spiritbox, it was Papa Roach's turn to ignite the stage and bring their distinctive heat to what was becoming a chilly Bangor night. Following their performance in Bangor the previous year alongside Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves, it was clear why the crowd eagerly welcomed them back. Papa Roach delivered a set featuring their beloved classics such as 'Between Angels And Insects,' 'Scars,' 'Born For Greatness,' ‘...Too Be Loved,’ and closed with 'Last Resort.' A surprise was their instrumental cover of Tupac’s ‘California Love,’ earning them extra applause from me.

At last, it was Shinedown's moment to truly 'shine.' They kicked off their set with the electrifying 'Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom-Lay Boom).’ Their repertoire of hits had everyone singing along, making their performance truly thrilling. To the Maine Savings Amphitheater’s delight, they even surprised us with an acoustic cover of Jimmy Eat World's 'The Middle.' However, of course, that wasn’t their only cover of the night. They had to perform their rendition of Lynyrd Skynyrd's timeless classic, 'Simple Man.' Skynyrd performed in Bangor last summer, so it was great to hear 'Simple Man' in back-to-back summers. Shinedown wrapped up their set with the high-energy 'Cut The Cord.'

As the concert came to an end, I was exhausted, but in the best way. Shinedown, Papa Roach, and Spiritbox collectively delivered an unforgettable show that Bangor will reminisce about for years.

Next on their tour, they're heading to the XFinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts this weekend. If their performance there is even half as energetic as the one in Bangor, Mansfield is in for an outstanding show.

