Sheriff’s Office Investigating Trailer Theft in Molunkus, Maine
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from area residents in identifying the pickup truck in this home security camera image.
Police say that shortly after 7:30 Monday morning, a white, extended cab pickup pulled into the driveway of a residence in Molunkus, in far southern Aroostook County. A man was seen hooking the steel open trailer that was parked in the yard to this truck and leaving the area with it in tow.
If you have any information that may be helpful, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-432-7842 or call Aroostook County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-TIPS (8477).
You can also text message information to 207-538-TIPS (8477). You do not have to leave your name.
