Sheriff Deputy Luke Gross’ Memorial Service Details Including Live-Streaming

Thousands of mourners are expected to come pay their respects today, Thursday, September 30th as the Memorial Service for Hancock County Sheriff Deputy takes place at 12 Noon, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The Service is open to the public, with the doors to the Cross Insurance Center opening at 8 a.m. Anyone attending is asked to be inside no later than 11:30 a.m. The Memorial Service is expected to last 2 hours.

Thursday morning, the procession will begin at the Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home on Elm Street in Bucksport at 10:20 a.m and travel to Bangor

It will travel from Bucksport to Bangor to the Cross Center.

The Bangor Police Department is asking the general public to avoid the area near the Cross Insurance Center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. because of the anticipated volume of traffic. Buck Street, the street between the Cross Insurance Center and the old Bangor Daily News building, from Main Street to 7th Street will be closed to the public beginning early Thursday morning.

For those who would like to watch the Memorial Service without attending in-person, WABI TV-5, will be live-streaming it both on their Facebook Page and Website

Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Hancock County Sheriff Deputy Luke Gross

Honorable Transport of the Remains of Sheriff Deputy Luke Gross to Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor It was as if heaven itself was weeping as the mortal remains of Hancock County Sheriff Deputy Luke Gross were brought to Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor, arriving at 10 a.m. in a downpour on Sunday, September 26th