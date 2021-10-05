Shediac Man Dies Following Single-Vehicle Crash
Police say a 23-year-old man was killed late Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash in Shediac Cape, New Brunswick.
Members of the Shediac RCMP and emergency crews responded to the crash on Route 134 at around 10:30 p.m.
Police believe the driver lost control of his vehicle, struck a culvert and then hit a tree, according to Sgt. Dan Poirier. The driver and sole occupant, a 23-year-old man from Shediac, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The man's identity was not released.
Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, Poirier said. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death.
The RCMP investigation is ongoing.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.