Shediac Man Dies Following Single-Vehicle Crash

Police say a 23-year-old man was killed late Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash in Shediac Cape, New Brunswick.

Members of the Shediac RCMP and emergency crews responded to the crash on Route 134 at around 10:30 p.m.

Police believe the driver lost control of his vehicle, struck a culvert and then hit a tree, according to Sgt. Dan Poirier. The driver and sole occupant, a 23-year-old man from Shediac, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The man's identity was not released.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, Poirier said. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The RCMP investigation is ongoing.

