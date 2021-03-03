The Sex Pistols are coming to TV, the irreverent English rockers' story dramatized in an upcoming FX series called Pistol that's currently in production. And, as of this week, viewers have been granted a first look at the program's actors done up in their proto-punk Sex Pistol garb.

As shown in the on-set snaps from Rolling Stone, Pistols vocalist Johnny Rotten is portrayed by Anson Boon (Shadowplay, The Winter Lake), bassist Sid Vicious by Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes, Medici) and guitarist Steve Jones by Toby Wallace (Babyteeth). Drummer Paul Cook's played by Jacob Slater and original bassist Glen Matlock by Christian Lees (Sun Records).

See the just-released Pistol images down toward the bottom of this post.

As earlier reported by Variety, the six-episode series — which, so far, doesn't have a firm release date — is based on Jones' 2018 memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol. The show is being helmed by Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle.

"Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent," Boyle previously said in a statement. "This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point for British street culture … where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion … and everyone had to watch and listen … and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols. At its center was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac — a hero for the times — Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there."

More actors announced for Pistol include Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen's Gambit) as Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren and Talulah Riley (Westworld) as fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

Sex Pistols had a brief and combustible career highlighted by the iconic 1977 punk album Never Mind the Bollocks. Despite their short run, the band's influence has been immense. The group gained induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 — but in full Pistols fashion, they did not attend the ceremony and called the Rock Hall a "piss stain" in a message to the organizers.

Danny Boyle + FX's Pistol "First Look" Photos:

Miya Mizuno, FX

Top (L-R): Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten and Toby Wallace as Steve Jones / Bottom (L-R): Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Boon as Rotten, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook and Wallace as Jones.