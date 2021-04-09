School Bus Windows Broken at DOT, Woodstock, New Brunswick
The Woodstock Police Force is investigating a mischief complaint at the Department of Transportation yard on Heller Road in Woodstock.
Police say a parked school bus was found with several windows broken out.
Staff at the DOT yard believed the vandalism happened sometime between April 1 and April 6.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact Woodstock Police Force or New Brunswick Crime Stoppers.