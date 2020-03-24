Several Presque Isle Facilities Closed to Public

From the Office of City Manager, Martin Puckett

The City of Presque Isle has been taking steps to adhere to precautions from the CDC to keep our community safe by reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Per the Governor’s executive order: https://www.maine.gov/governor/mills/news/governor-mills-orders-further-steps-protect-public-health-2020-03-24, please see information below:

The following facilities will be closed to the public, beginning March 25, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. and extends for a period of 14 days through April 8, 2020 at 12:00 a.m. I apologize for any inconveniences this may cause.

Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Public Library - Many services, resources and materials will continue to be available online. The library’s website can be accessed by visiting: https://www.pimainelibrary.org, and by visiting Facebook. They can also be reached at 764.2571.

Sargent Family Community Center & Forum – Updates will be placed on Facebook for events, 764.2545.

City Hall- We encourage residents to use online services for licenses, registrations, vital records, online payments, and various permits. Online services can be found by visiting: http://presqueislemaine.gov/i-want-to-city-of-presque-isle-presque-isle-maine/.

Access to the Public Safety Building & Public Works will be closed to all except emergency personnel. For police non-emergency needs, please call the police dispatch at 764.4476 or 764.2534. The fire department can be reached at 769.0881. For Public Works call 764.2560.

To assist customers who are unable to access online services and to answer questions, please call City Hall at 760.2700. For a full list of staff phone numbers and emails, please visit the City directory: http://presqueislemaine.gov/contact-us-city-of-presque-isle-2-presque-isle-maine/

The City of Presque Isle continues to encourage the public to stay up to date on the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.