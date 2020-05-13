Seventeen Firearms and Drugs Seized in Maple Ridge, NB

A 19-year-old man from Maple Ridge, N.B., is facing 12 additional charges following the execution of two search warrants in Maple Ridge and Centreville, N.B. that resulted in 17 firearms and a quantity of drugs being seized.

On May 7, 2020, members of the West District RCMP along with the West District Crime Reduction Unit searched a home on Route 605 in Maple Ridge. During the search, RCMP seized quantities of what is believed to be cocaine and 16 firearms including two loaded handguns and four firearms that are prohibited.

Later that day, police executed a second search warrant on Cove Street in Centreville. During the search, police seized a loaded prohibited firearm and quantities of what is believed to be methamphetamine, cocaine and hydromorphone pills (dilaudid). A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

On May 8, Sebastien Gerald Blaney from Maple Ridge appeared in court by way of a tele-remand and was charged with unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of cocaine for trafficking.

Sebastien Gerald Blaney appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on May 11, and was charged with the following additional offences:

three counts of possession of a loaded prohibited firearm without licence

three counts of possession of a prohibited firearm without licence

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of prohibited devices

possession of prohibited weapons

possession of a defaced/altered firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

Members of the New Brunswick RCMP's Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services and Forensic Identification Services assisted during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.