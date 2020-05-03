Seven Bullet Holes Found in Wall of Saint-Léonard Library

The Saint-Léonard RCMP said they are investigating what appeared to be seven bullet holes in the wall of the St-Jean Street library.

Staff members reported it to the police the morning of April 30. Officials believe the incident took place April 29 when no one was in the library. Police confirmed loud noises were heard in the area at 10:15 pm.

The RCMP is asking the public for information to identify those involved in discharging a firearm towards a business in the community. Contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.