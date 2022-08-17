The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives.

Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.

Ringo Starr's latest four-song collection, called EP3, again features longtime collaborator Steve Lukather of Toto. Elsewhere, Sammy Hagar and the Circle are back with the first album of new material since their 2019 debut, Space Between.

September's live projects include 1970 recordings from Creedence Clearwater Revival at London’s Royal Albert Hall, presented in both audio and visual formats. Kiss' Off the Soundboard: Live in Des Moines 1977 is next in an official live bootleg series that includes Live in Virginia Beach from 2004 and Tokyo 2001.

Major reissues include a sprawling Kinks box set celebrating the 50th anniversaries of 1971’s Muswell Hillbillies and 1972’s Everybody's in Show-Biz - Everybody's a Star. Pink Floyd's Animals was belatedly completed following disagreements over liner notes and a reported struggle to find enough material to complete the set. Motorhead's fifth album Iron Fist also receives a 40th-anniversary reissue, with bonus tracks, studio demos and unreleased live footage.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.

Sept. 2

King's X, Three Sides of One

Kris Kristofferson, Live at Gilley's, Pasadena, TX: September 15, 1981

Megadeth, The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead!

Phil Thornalley [The Cure], Now That I Have Your Attention

Steve Hackett, Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More

Sept. 9

Afghan Whigs, How Do You Burn?

Flash [Yes' Peter Banks], In the USA: Live Recordings 1972-73

Howard Jones, Dialogue

Judy Collins, Early Years: The First Albums 1961-62

Julian Lennon, Jude

Kinks, Muswell Hillbillies / Everybody's in Show-Biz - Everybody's a Star

Kiss, Off the Soundboard: Live in Des Moines 1977

Melvins, Bad Mood Rising

Ozzy Osbourne, Patient Number 9

Sept. 16

Creedence Clearwater Revival, At the Royal Albert Hall; Travelin' Band (DVD)

Crowded House, Crowded House (reissue)

Joe Strummer, Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years (4CD box)

Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers, Rock ‘n’ Roll With the Modern Lovers (reissue)

Ringo Starr, EP3

Pink Floyd, Animals 2018 Remix

Wilco, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (expanded anniversary edition)

Sept. 23

Dr. John, Things Happen That Way

Gentle Giant, Front Row Center [U.S. Dates: 1976-1980] (10LP box)

Grateful Dead, Madison Square Garden 3/9/81 (3CD set)

Joni Mitchell, The Asylum Albums [1972-1975] (4CD box)

Motorhead, Iron Fist (40th-anniversary reissue)

New Riders of the Purple Sage [Jerry Garcia], Lyceum ‘72

Smithereens, Lost Album

Sept. 30

John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band, Greatest Hits

Pixies, Doggerel

Richard Marx, Songwriter

Sammy Hagar, Crazy Times

Slipknot, The End, So Far

Various artists, High in the Morning: The British Progressive Pop Sounds of 1973 (3CD set, with Roxy Music, Mott the Hoople, Thin Lizzy, the Kinks, others)

October and Beyond

The Cult, Under the Midnight Sun

The Cure, Wish (30th-anniversary reissue)

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Return of the Dream Canteen

Skid Row, The Gang's All Here

Todd Rundgren, Space Force

Various artists, Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (James Taylor, Peter Gabriel, Iggy Pop, Mavis Staples, others)

Billy Joel, Live at Yankee Stadium (June 22 & 23, 1990) (remixed 2CD set)

Various artists, Life Moves Pretty Fast: The John Hughes Mixtapes (4CD box, with Psychedelic Furs, Simple Minds, Kate Bush, New Order, others)