September 2021 New Music Releases

There have been periods during this pandemic era, quite understandably, when little or no new music arrives to provide needed distractions. This is not one of those months.

Iron Maiden are actually putting out two albums of music. Like their most recent release, 2015's The Book of Souls, Senjutsu features nearly an hour and a half of music. Lindsey Buckingham also completed his first solo record since 2011's Seeds We Sow.

Metallica will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their breakout 1991 self-titled LP with a deluxe reissue and an album of cover versions of songs by a variety of other artists. Ringo Starr's newest EP, Change the World, features Toto's Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams, as well as brother-in-law Joe Walsh.

Gerry Rafferty's posthumous Rest in Blue offers fans an opportunity to hear new music 10 years after his death at 63. Meanwhile, Elvis Costello is releasing a Spanish version of 1978's This Year's Model.

Bob Dylan's latest archival package, The Bootleg Series Vol. 16: Springtime in New York, focuses on his output from 1981-85. Steely Dan will release their first concert recording in 25 years, while frontman Donald Fagen takes a look back at his debut solo LP on 'The Nightfly' Live.

More information on these and other new rock-related efforts can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2021 New Music Releases for details on projects issued throughout the year.

Sept. 3

Bob Marley and the Wailers, The Capitol Session ’73 (1CD/1DVD set)

Booker T. and the MG's, The Complete Stax Singles Vol. 1 (1962-1967); Vol. 2 (1968-1974) (red vinyl reissues)

Gerry Rafferty, Rest in Blue

Iron Maiden, Senjutsu (2CD or 3LP set)

Rory Gallagher, Rory Gallagher: 50th Anniversary Edition (2CD or 4CD sets)

Van Der Graaf Generator, The Charisma Years 1970-1978 (17CD/3Blu-ray set)

Sept. 10

Bonnie Raitt, The Glow; Green Light (reissues)

Elvis Costello and the Attractions, This Year’s Model (vinyl reissue); Various artists, Spanish Model

Hall and Oates, Whole Oates / War Babies (reissue)

Hawkwind, Somnia

Laura Nyro, Go Find the Moon: The Audition Tape

Marillion, Fugazi: Deluxe Edition (3CD/1Blu-ray set)

Metallica, Metallica: Remastered Expanded Edition; Various artists, The Metallica Blacklist

Ray Charles, True Genius (6CD set)

Steve Hackett, Surrender of Silence

Timothy B. Schmit [Eagles], Playin' It Cool (reissue)

Tony Kaye [Yes], End of Innocence

Sept. 17

Billy Idol, The Roadside EP

Bob Dylan, Springtime in New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-85) (2CD, 2LP or 5CD deluxe set)

Bonnie Tyler, The East West Years 1995-98

Lindsey Buckingham, Lindsey Buckingham

Marianne Faithfull, The Montreux Years

Melissa Etheridge, One Way Out

Nick Lowe, The Convincer (20th anniversary vinyl reissue)

Paul Carrack [Mike + the Mechanics, Squeeze], One On One

Ronnie Wood, Mr. Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Sept. 24

Donald Fagen, 'The Nightfly' Live

Ringo Starr, Change the World (four-song EP with Toto's Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams, and Joe Walsh)

Sex Pistols, 76-77 (4CD set)

Spirit, Sunrise and Salvation

Steely Dan, Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!

Various artists, The Best of Bond … James Bond (vinyl-edition reissue with Paul McCartney, Tina Turner, Duran Duran and others)

Various artists, I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico (Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Michael Stipe, others)

October and Beyond

Black Sabbath, Technical Ecstasy (expanded 4CD reissue)

Doobie Brothers, Liberte

Yes, The Quest

Judas Priest, 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music

Emerson Lake and Palmer, Out of This World: Live (1970-1997)

Whitesnake, Restless Heart (4CD super-deluxe reissue)

Genesis, The Last Domino? (2CD retrospective)

Various artists, Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal (3CD set with Bob Weir, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Steve Earle, Phil Lesh, others)

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Raise the Roof