The below list of September 2020 new music releases is capped by reissue packages set to arrive from the Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, Lou Reed and the Allman Brothers Band. There's also another edition of Record Store Day's RSD Drops in store.

The Stones added three previously unreleased songs to an expanded version of Goats Head Soup – including a loose collaboration with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page.

The eight-disc Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974 features seven studio albums predating the Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham era, while the four-disc Fleetwood Mac 1973-1974 includes the previously unreleased track "Good Things (Come to Those Who Wait)." Elsewhere, the newly remastered deluxe edition of Reed's New York includes a whopping 26 previously unreleased recordings.

Longtime Tom Petty sideman Mike Campbell has founded a new band, and Cat Stevens has re-envisioned an earlier project. Ace Frehley is taking a different sort of look back with his second album of cover songs, while Pink Floyd's Nick Mason, the Stones and Stray Cats return with live sets.

More information on these and other new rock-related efforts can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2020 New Music Releases for details on projects issued throughout the year.

Sept. 4

B-52's, Live at US Festival: September 3, 1982 (DVD)

Fleetwood Mac, 1969-1974 (eight-disc set); 1973-1974 (four-disc set)

Grant-Lee Phillips, Lightning, Show Us Your Stuff

Rolling Stones, Goats Head Soup (expanded reissue)

Stryper, Even the Devil Believes

Throwing Muses, Sun Racket

Various artists, AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex [Elton John, U2, Todd Rundgren, Joan Jett and others]

Sept. 11

Allman Brothers Band, Mycology: An Anthology

Flaming Lips, American Head

Johnny Thunders [New York Dolls], Que Sera Sera: Resurrected

Marilyn Manson, We Are Chaos

Neal Morse [Spock's Beard], Sola Gratia

Roachford [Mike + the Mechanics], Twice in a Lifetime

Stray Cats, Rocked This Town: From LA to London

Sept. 18

Ace Frehley, Origins, Vol. 2

Blue October, This Is What I Live For

Cranberries, No Need to Argue (expanded edition)

Fleetwood Mac, Then Play On (expanded reissue)

John Prine, John Prine; Diamonds in the Rough; Sweet Revenge; Common Sense (vinyl reissues)

Liam Gallagher, MTV Unplugged: Live at Hull City Hall

Mike Campbell's Dirty Knobs, Wreckless Abandon

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets, Live at the Roundhouse

Trapeze [Glenn Hughes], Trapeze (2CD deluxe edition); Medusa (3CD deluxe edition); You Are the Music, We Are the Band (3CD deluxe edition)

Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Tea for the Tillerman2

Sept. 25

Big Country, Out Beyond the River: The Compulsion Years Anthology (5CD/1DVD remastered set)

Bob Mould, Blue Hearts

Bruce Cockburn, True North: A 50th Anniversary Box Set (five-disc vinyl set)

Lou Reed, New York (deluxe-edition expanded reissue)

Ray Thomas [Moody Blues], Words and Music (2CD/DVD remastered set)

Rolling Stones, Steel Wheels Live: Atlantic City, New Jersey (2CD/2DVD set)

Slade, Cum On Feel the Hitz: The Best of Slade (2CD set)

Thurston Moore [Sonic Youth], By the Fire

Various artists, Hackers: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (2CD 25th anniversary edition, featuring Squeeze, Guy Pratt, David Gilmour, others)

Various artists, Looking Through a Glass Onion: The Beatles' Psychedelic Songbook 1966-72 (3CD set with Deep Purple, Yes, Hollies, Spooky Tooth, others)

Sept. 26: RSD Drops

Allman Brothers Band, Fillmore West 1-31-71 (2LP)

Black Crowes, Jealous Again (12-inch vinyl)

Canned Heat, Record Store Day Party (LP)

Doors, The Soft Parade: Stripped (LP)

Fleetwood Mac, The Alternate Rumours (LP)

Hootie and the Blowfish, Live at Nick’s Fat City 1995 (2LP)

Jerry Garcia, Very Best of Jerry Garcia (5LP)

Jimi Hendrix, “Message To Love (Live)” / “Changes (Live)” (7-inch vinyl)

Johnny Thunders & Wayne Kramer, Gang War (2LP)

Mott the Hoople, Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll (2LP)

Paul McCartney, McCartney (LP)

Primus, Suck On This (LP)

Ramones, It's Alive II (2LP)

Replacements, The Complete Inconcerated Live (3LP)

Roger Waters, The Wall: Live In Berlin (2LP)

Yardbirds, Roger the Engineer: Stereo & Mono (2LP)

October and Beyond

Bon Jovi, 2020

Robert Plant, Digging Deep: Subterranea

Roger Waters, Us + Them (soundtrack)

Blue Oyster Cult, The Symbol Remains

Allman Brothers Band, Warner Theatre, Erie, PA 7-19-05 (two-disc set)

Eagles, Live From the Forum MMXVIII

Joe Bonamassa, Royal Tea

RSD Drops

Motorhead, Ace of Spades (expanded anniversary reissue)

Neil Young, Young Shakespeare (solo live)