Sentencing for Man who set Truck on Fire, Killing Two Transients

A Bangor man convicted of setting a delivery truck on fire, killing two transients who were sleeping inside, is scheduled to be sentenced this week.

Prosecutors said 26-year-old John De St. Croix argued with one of the victims before the fire was set, and surveillance video placed him at the scene.

He was convicted last year of arson and murder in the deaths of Michael Bridges and Desiree York who were sleeping in the back of the box truck the night of March 28, 2018.

De St. Croix is due to be sentenced Tuesday.