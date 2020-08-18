Senator Collins Visits Houlton High School

U.S. Senator Susan Collins will visit Houlton High School Tuesday morning to meet with school officials to discuss how they are preparing to safely reopen for in-person classes this fall amid the pandemic.

Senator Collins will also tour the high school. Those in attendance will include Superintendent Ellen Halliday and Houlton Middle-High School Principal Tim Tweedie.

The Senator's office says she will be wearing a face mask and following social distancing guidelines.