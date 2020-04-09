Selena Gomez Buys Tom Petty’s Former Mansion

Pop star Selena Gomez has purchased the Encino, Calif. mansion previously owned by Tom Petty.

The home was reportedly sold last month for $4.9 million. At the time of the sale, the buyer’s identity remained a mystery.

Now it appears the former Disney star will be moving into her own Southern California palace. The spacious three-story home features six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half-baths. Its many highlights include a recording studio, stone fireplace, yoga studio, spiral staircase, game room, wine cellar, gym and massage room.

Outdoor amenities include a cabana, outdoor bar, a fire pit and multiple decks, along with a pool and spa, complete with cascading waterfall.

Petty had the house custom-built after an arsonist destroyed his previous home on the exact same site. The traumatic experience would inspire the rocker’s 1989 hit "I Won't Back Down."

The iconic singer lived in the home with his first wife, Jane Benyo, until their divorce in 1996. Petty then moved to nearby Malibu, Calif. with Benyo remaining in the Encino house until 2015. Since then, the property has been sold two more times. Its most recent owner was Grammy winning music producer Randy Spendlove.

The purchase marks the latest move in a busy year for Gomez. The 27-year-old singer released her third studio LP, Rare, in January. Like the two albums before it, the release debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart. Though her dance-pop style is a far cry from Petty’s brand of rock, Gomez appears to be a fan of the late musician. The pop-princess was photographed wearing a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers crop top during a Hollywood night out in 2018.