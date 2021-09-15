See The Vaccination Rate For The School Staff At Your Maine School
The State of Maine has released its latest data on vaccination rates for school staff across Maine. You can search on the dashboard for any school, public, private, charter, magnet, town academies, and career/technical schools. The numbers are for those who are FULLY vaccinated.
SEE THE VACCINATION RATE FOR SCHOOL STAFF FOR ALL MAINE SCHOOLS
Overall, the vaccination rate for school staff in Maine is 75.59%. For Central Operations staff, that number is 68.83%.
The vaccination rates range between schools is staggering. There are about 30 schools handful of schools where the staff is 100% fully vaccinated. Some schools are as low as 16% vaccinated. And 25 schools have rates less than 40%. This data is important as a dozen Maine schools have seen COVID outbreaks since the start of the school year.
Cumberland County schools have the highest number of staff vaccinated at 88.9%. Waldo County has the lowest at 62.5%
