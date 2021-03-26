As we continue to mourn the loss of Tom Brady to the Bucc's we now have to say goodbye to another piece of the GOAT, his old Back Bay, Boston condo.

The condo is located in The Burrage Mansion 314 Commonwealth Ave in Boston and the list price is $6,995,000. This price really shows how the market has changed in the last 20 years.

See Inside The GOAT Life Tom Brady's Former Boston Condo For Sale According to Real Estate Boston , Brady purchased the condo back in 2004 for $4,125,000 and sold it 4 years later for $5,285,000.

Get our free mobile app

John Travolta's 20-bedroom Mansion Is For Sale In Maine

The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Maine