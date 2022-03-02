See Aerosmith Guitarist Joe Perry’s Home in Massachusetts Before the Pending Sale Closes

Looks like the dude and his lady have a buyer for their Massachusetts home. Yup, after a few months on the market, this $4.5 million home is under contract with a pending offer.

I'm talking about Joe Perry, a founding member and lead guitarist for the legendary band we all know and love, Aerosmith, and his wife Billie. And wait until you see how Joe honors his legendary guitar skills within the construction of the home, listed by Coldwell Banker Homes and Janet & Bert Koelsch.

In case you didn't know, Joe was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, so having a house there is no surprise. Since the '80s, he's called this beautiful 14 room, 7 acre Duxbury estate home.

So, are you ready to take a peek inside the home while the sale is still pending, thanks to this gallery I made? This casual, rustic oasis is 7,200 square feet, and sits on more than 7 acres surrounded by stunning countryside and marsh views. It includes a carriage house, rooftop garden, guitar-shaped pool, & horse barn.

And wait until you see the rugged yet stunning pine floors. I'll tell you one thing, Joe and Billie have rockin' taste. By the way, this home, known as Brook Haven Farm, actually sits on two lots combined. It also used to have a studio called the "Boneyard", but in order to sell the property, the actual studio was removed.

So if you're ready, walk this way with me through custom double entrance gates onto this very private property.

Let's Tour the Massachusetts home of Aerosmith's Joe Perry This incredibly private property is two lots combined at 1405 and 1399 Tremont Street in Duxbury, Massachusetts listed by Coldwell Banker Homes and Janet & Bert Koelsch