Second Person Dies In Fatal Maine House Fire

pkazmercyk/Thinkstock

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said two people died in a house fire in Farmington.

The blaze early Saturday morning claimed the lives of 75-year-old William Vincent and 72-year-old Tomasa Vincent.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by combustible materials being left next to a wood stove. It was the third fatal fire in Maine last week.

A 7-year-old girl died in Lincoln on Monday night and a 14-year-old boy died in Camden on Thursday.

Get our free mobile app

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)

Filed Under: Farmington, Fatal Maine House Fire, Second Person Dies
Categories: Articles, Maine News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top