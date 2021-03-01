Second Person Dies In Fatal Maine House Fire

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said two people died in a house fire in Farmington.

The blaze early Saturday morning claimed the lives of 75-year-old William Vincent and 72-year-old Tomasa Vincent.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by combustible materials being left next to a wood stove. It was the third fatal fire in Maine last week.

A 7-year-old girl died in Lincoln on Monday night and a 14-year-old boy died in Camden on Thursday.

