Second Fire at Property in Grafton, New Brunswick
The Canadian Red Cross says fire has struck a property in Grafton, New Brunswick for the second time in six weeks.
A fire on June 30th destroyed a house and displaced five people.
A blaze reported early Tuesday morning was at a detached structure on the property along Route 585 in Grafton.
Three adults had been living there for the past six weeks.
The Red Cross says there were no injuries from Tuesday's fire.
