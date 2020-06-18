Second Fatal Motorcycle Crash in 24 Hours

Police are investigating the second fatal motorcycle accident in Maine in a 24-hour period.

A Raymond man was killed Wednesday morning when his motorcycle collided with a dump truck on Route 100 in Falmouth.

Emergency personnel were called to the crash around 9:00 a.m. Police said the motorcyclist, 45-year-old Joseph Goodwin, died at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured. Maine State Police and Falmouth police are investigating the cause of the crash.

On Tuesday night, the owner of a Bangor tattoo business was killed after his motorcycle struck another vehicle in Brewer.

Officials say there have been 10 fatal motorcycle accidents in Maine this year.