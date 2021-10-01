Scorpions Announce New Album ‘Rock Believer’

Scorpions revealed the first details of their upcoming album Rock Believer, set to arrive on Feb. 11, with lead single “Peacemaker” due for release on Oct. 21.

They also listed the initial dates of a new world tour, including a nine-show residency at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas between March 26 and April 16. A number of their European dates will see them perform with support from Mammoth WVH. The announced dates can be seen below.

Rock Believer, their 19th album, will be the first to feature former Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee, who joined in 2016 following his own group’s demise.

“During the pandemic the band retreated to the studio in their German hometown in Hanover and started working on new songs,” a Scorpions statement said. Singer Klaus Meine commented that the music contained “Scorpions DNA” in the form of compositions by himself and guitarist Rudolf Schenker. “We recorded the album as a band live in one room, like we did in the ‘80s," he noted.

“The prospect of rocking with my bandmates in front of hundreds of thousands of fans next year, and presenting them [with] our new album, is already giving me goose bumps,” Schenker said. “This album and the upcoming world tour will also be something very special in our career.”

Scorpions 2022 Tour

3/26: Zappos Theater – Las Vegas, NV

3/30: Zappos Theater – Las Vegas, NV

4/01: Zappos Theater – Las Vegas, NV

4/03: Zappos Theater – Las Vegas, NV

4/07: Zappos Theater – Las Vegas, NV

4/09: Zappos Theater – Las Vegas, NV

4/12: Zappos Theater – Las Vegas, NV

4/14: Zappos Theater – Las Vegas, NV

4/16: Zappos Theater – Las Vegas, NV

5/10: Altice Arena – Lisbon, Portugal

5/13: Zenith Toulouse Metropole – Toulouse, France

5/15: Zenith De Lille – Lille, France

5/17: Accorhotels Arena – Paris, France

5/21: Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland

5/23: Arena Di Verona – Verona, Italy

5/26: O2 Arena – Prague, Czech Republic

5/28: Tauron Arena – Kraków, Poland

5/30: Laszlo Papp Sports Arena – Budapest, Hungary

5/03: Rockfest – Helsinki, Finland

6/08: Schleyerhalle – Stuttgart, Germany (with Mammoth WVH)

6/10: Olympiahalle – Munich, Germany (with Mammoth WVH)

6/12: Festhalle – Frankfurt, Germany (with Mammoth WVH)

6/15: Mercedes-Benz Arena – Berlin, Germany (with Mammoth WVH)

6/17: Zag Arena – Hannover, Germany (with Mammoth WVH)

6/19: Westfalenhalle – Dortmund, Germany (with Mammoth WVH)

6/23: Hellfest – Clisson, France

6/25: Rock Imperium Festival – Cartagena, Spain

6/28: Palais Nikaia – Nice, France

6/30: Le Galaxie – Amneville, France

7/02: Zenith D’Auvergne – Clermont-Ferrand, France

