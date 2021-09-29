Scorpions Reveal New Album Title + 2022 European Tour Dates

Scorpions fans have been patiently waiting for news concerning the band's next album and the group has given the first key details about the upcoming set, announcing that the title will be Rock Believer and that it will be arriving in February 2022.

Though the group did not confirm a firm release date, they also revealed that the first song from the Rock Believer album would be coming soon. How soon? October 2021 is the target for the first track, so it's time to get ready for new music. The group recorded the album live in one room primarily at the Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany.

And in addition to revealing the album title and general months in which fans could expect the album and first single, the band also confirmed that they will be on tour both in Europe and the U.S., though the latter is their already confirmed Las Vegas residency.

After spending time at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas for an extended run in late March and April, Scorpions will return to Europe where they'll kick off a fresh tour leg on May 10 in Lisbon, Portugal with Mammoth WVH providing support on select dates. The tour is expected to run through July 2 in Clermont-Ferrand, France. See all the scheduled stops below.

Tickets for the run will go on sale to the general public this Friday (Oct. 1) at 10AM CEST, while there are also VIP packages available for Scorpions Rock Zone fan community members with those going on sale at 10AM CEST this Thursday (Sept. 30) at this location.

Scorpions 2022 Tour Dates

March 26 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Zappos Theater

March 30 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Zappos Theater

April 01 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Zappos Theater

April 03 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Zappos Theater

April 07 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Zappos Theater

April 09 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Zappos Theater

April 12 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Zappos Theater

April 14 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Zappos Theater

April 16 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Zappos Theater

May 10 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

May 13 - Toulouse, France @ Zenith Toulouse Metropole

May 15 - Lille, France @ Zenith De Lille

May 17 - Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena

May 21 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

May 23 - Verona, Italy @ Arena Di Verona

May 26 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

May 28 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

May 30 - Budapest, Hungary @ Laszlo Papp Sports Arena

June 03 - Helsinki, Finald @ Rockfest

June 08 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Schleyerhalle*

June 10 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle*

June 12 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle*

June 15 - Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena*

June 17 - Hannover, Germany @ Zag Arena*

June 19 - Dortmund, Germany @ Westfalenhalle*

June 23 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 25 - Cartagena, Spain @ Rock Imperium Festival

June 28 - Nice, France @ Palais Nikaia

June 30 - Amneville, France @ Le Galaxie

July 02 - Clermont-Ferrand, France @ Zenith D'Auvergne

*with special guest MammothWVH