Scorpions Announce ‘Sin City Nights’ Las Vegas Residency

Scorpions have officially announced a nine-date residency in Las Vegas this summer called "Sin City Nights."

It's the band's second long-term stint in Vegas, coming four years after a five-night stand in 2016. They'll play the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on July 4, 8, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23 and 25.

“We are very excited to come back to Vegas in July 2020 for a nine-show residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino’s Zappos Theater,” singer Klaus Meine said in a press release. “We’re looking very much forward to share some wild ‘Sin City Nights’ with all of you on the famous Strip. … Let’s get ready for the Sting!!!!”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 24 at 10AM PT, but there are several pre-sales happening the week before. Members of the Scorpions Rock Zone club can get tickets beginning tomorrow at 10AM PT, while Citi card members have access beginning Jan. 20 at 10AM PT. The pre-sale for Caesars Rewards, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers begins Jan. 22 at 10AM Pt. You can get full details at the band's website.

Back in December, guitarist Mathias Jabs first mentioned the residency as part of a busy year that will include Scorpions' first album since 2015's Return to Forever. “We've been writing some material before we went on tour this summer," he said.

“So we have songs – about 10, I guess – but we will have to do some more writing once this tour is over, and then prepare for the rehearsals and recordings right after our shows in New Zealand and a couple in Asia. The plan is to record until the first of July, where we have a residency in Las Vegas for a whole month. And then, during that time, we can either do the final touch-ups or mix. And then the album should come out in the fall of 2020. And then, of course, we go on the road again.”