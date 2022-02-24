From our rocky shores to our acres of pristine farmland in the mountains, Maine boasts romantic and scenic views across the state.

With our picturesque four seasons and coastline panorama, our pine tree state has the perfect wedding venue for any taste, dream, and desire with a fairytale backdrop setting.

Whether you want an intimate gathering on the lake in the mountains or a monumental moment with extended family on the shoreline, your dreams will come true with an idyllic wedding in Maine.

There’s a reason tourists come flocking year-round to the northernmost state to take in its beauty, so what better place to celebrate your love and start the next chapter of your life than in one of the most scenic states in the country.

Say “I do” right on the water or share your first kiss as husband and wife in a rustic barn on a farm. Whatever your desire, Maine can make those dreams come true for a wedding and memory worth a lifetime.

Just to give you a taste of your options, these are some of the top-rated wedding venues that truly capture Maine’s beautiful, charming and rustic character.

13 Scenic Wedding Venues That Truly Capture Maine's Character