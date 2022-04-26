Scammers Posing as Maine State Trooper’s Association Called Dispatch Center

Maine State Police are warning Maine residents of a phone scam where the caller claims to be with the Maine State Troopers Association. They even called one of the State Police dispatch centers trying to scam them.

The Maine State Police posted the warning on their Facebook page on Monday, saying that scammers were calling people in Maine asking for donations to the Maine State Trooper's Association. While the Maine State Trooper's Association does not call anyone asking for donations as they represent The Maine State Troopers Union. The scammers of course are hoping you wouldn't realize this and hand over your credit card information to make a "donation."

As with most scammers, there's no rhyme or reason to the numbers they dial. They just call random numbers all day figuring if you call enough people, your chances of successfully scamming someone increase.

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

One of those calls they made was to one of the Maine State Police's dispatch centers, and not even realizing who they called, the scammer asked the dispatcher for a donation. When the dispatcher asked which Troop they were calling from, they hung up.

There is a Maine State Troopers Foundation that does hold fundraisers for charity but they won't push you for a donation like these scammers. If you suspect the call is a scammer, even if their cause sounds noble, just hang up. If you'd like to go one step further, you can report the scam all by contacting the non-emergency number of the State Police.

