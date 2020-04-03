Samuel L Jackson Reads ‘Stay The F*** at Home’

"Remember simpler times when all we really needed to worry about was snakes on a plane?"

That's how Jimmy Kimmel started the bit on his show this week with the one and only Samuel L Jackson. A few years ago, a video of Jackson reading the book 'Go The F*** to Sleep' went internationally viral. Now, desperate times call for more desperate literature.

Though the video we've included here is edited, you may not want to watch with your kids.

For you daring naughty folks out there- this link below is to the UNCENSORED version of this poem. DEFINITELY don't watch the one below with your kids.