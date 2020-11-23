Sammy Hagar: Van Halen ‘Kitchen Sink’ Tour ‘Was Going to Happen’

Sammy Hagar has revealed that he was on board for the Van Halen “Kitchen Sink” tour.

“It was totally on my radar,” Hagar admitted in an interview with Sirius XM's Eddie Trunk. “No one had confirmed any of it, but it was obviously what was going to happen.”

The Kitchen Sink tour was recently brought to light by Wolfgang Van Halen, who explained to Howard Stern just how close he and all the current and former members of Van Halen came to touring together.

“I got him excited about it,” Wolfgang explained, recalling how he pitched the idea to his father, Eddie. “It was like, 'Fuck, let's get Dave [Lee Roth] and Hagar and even [Gary] Cherone, and let's just do a giant fucking awesome thing.'”

Hagar noted that he’s been in support of such an arrangement for years, going all the way back to his 2002 co-headlining tour with Roth.

“When Dave went out with me that time for that tour, that was the idea of it, to try get the [Van Halen] brothers’ attention to do the reunion way back then,” Hager noted to Trunk, adding that he’d want to “do it again and again and again. Give the fans what they want.”

The Red Rocker went on to describe his vision for the tour, in which he and Roth would alternate songs throughout each show. “I’ll come out and do two songs, I leave the stage. Dave comes out and does two songs. He leaves the stage. I come out and do two. Two, two, two, two. Not like one guy has to open the show for the first hour and then the other guy comes for the second hour and you’ve got to flip flop and all this kinda crazy stuff that Roth would always insist upon.”

Though Hagar admitted sharing the stage with Roth would have been trying - “He’s always going to pull something to make you look bad and make him look good” - the Red Rocker believes a friendly rivalry would have brought the best out of both men.

“That would have been so badass because you don’t think that each one of us would have freakin’ sucked it up and given it 135,000 percent trying to blow the other guy off the stage song after song? It would have been the greatest thing ever!”

Sadly, the Kitchen Sink tour wouldn't come to fruition as Eddie’s health never recovered enough to tour. The legendary guitarist died in October after a battle with cancer.

Though many fans have begged for Van Halen to continue, Hagar has no interest in such an undertaking.

“I’ll tell folks right now, don’t look at me,” the singer declared. “A tribute show, one off, for the fans, for charity and all that? Yeah, absolutely. With some great guest guitar players, I would be part of that. But no further than that. Without Eddie, there is no Van Halen. That’s all there is to it.”