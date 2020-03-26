Sammy Hagar’s ‘Road Trip’ TV Show Returns for Fifth Season

AXS TV announced that its music interview series Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar will return for a fifth season on April 19.

This time the singer will spend time with Def Leppard, Brian May, Joe Walsh, Ted Nugent and others. He’ll also share the screen with his Van Halen successor, Gary Cherone. Six episodes will air over six weeks, with six more to follow once coronavirus restrictions allow production to be completed.

You can see the full lineup below.

“We have an absolute blast producing this show each year, visiting incredible locations to sit down with some of the most legendary entertainers of all time,” Hagar said in a statement. “This is a dream come true for me, traveling the country to hang out and play music with my friends, and I am excited to show our fans all the epic things we have planned in season five.”

Hagar noted that the first six episodes feature "great jam sessions and conversations with some truly talented entertainers, and I already cannot wait for production to start back up again so we can get out there and film this next batch of epic episodes.”

You can watch a trailer below.

“Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar has been an audience favorite since it first debuted," AXS TV General Manager Anthony Cicione said. " A big reason for that is Sammy Hagar himself, whose genuine enthusiasm, easy charm and undeniable passion for music and the artists who make it fuels each and every episode. This series has boasted incredible performances and candid moments from some of the biggest names in music history.”

‘Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar’ Season 5, Part One

4/19 – Def Leppard and Shaquille O’Neal

4/26 – Rob Thomas

5/03 – Ted Nugent

5/10 – Big & Rich

5/17 – Brian May, Joe Walsh, Tanya Tucker

5/31 – Gary Cherone