Sale Dominates but Red Sox Throw Game Away and Lose to Rays 3-2 [VIDEO]

Tuesday night saw the return of Chris Sale to the big league club and he didn't disappoint in his 1st appearance of the season. But Boston ended up throwing the game away, losing to Tampa Bay 3-2 in the 2nd game of the 4-game series on July 13th from Florida.

Sale went 5 innings, striking out 5, walking 1 and allowing just 3 runs. He didn't allow a run.

Matt Strahm was hit by a comebacker in the 6th inning, and threw wide to 1st base. Franchy Cordero retrieved the ball and then threw past Christian Vazquez at the plate as 2 runs scored, and Tampa Bay scored 3 runs in the 6th inning.

Kaleb Ort came on after Strahm left the game with a wrist injury. He got the final out of the 6th.

Matt Schreiber pitched the 7th inning and Hirakazu Sawamura pitched the 8th. Neither allowed a hit.

Corey Kluber was dominant on the mound for Tampa Bay, allowing 4 hits and striking out 7 in 6 innings. He walked 1 and allowed 2 runs.

Alex Verdugo had 2 hits for Boston including a double, but was picked off 3rd in the top of the 7th inning with runners on 1st and 3rd.

Jeter Downs had 2 hits, as he replaced Trevor Story after he was hit by a pitch on the right hand in the 5th inning.

Bobby Dalbec was 1-2 with a triple driving in a run.

Chris Sale on his performance

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston and Tampa Bay will play the 3rd game of the 4 game series Wednesday night. Josh Winckowski will start for the Red Sox. The pregame starts at 6:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.